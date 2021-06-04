EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.09. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 278 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDRVF shares. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.86.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

