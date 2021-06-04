Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of ETB opened at $16.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
