Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 18th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $13.05.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile
