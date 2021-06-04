EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,663,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.58. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

