EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

