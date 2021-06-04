EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,093,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MP Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a current ratio of 16.99. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

