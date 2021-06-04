EAM Investors LLC Sells 27,896 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,896 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 114.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,382,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,671 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -284.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In related news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $284,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $52,779.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,865 shares of company stock worth $2,755,889. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

