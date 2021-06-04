EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of B. Riley Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $70,558.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.68 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,355,523 shares of company stock worth $10,380,870 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.