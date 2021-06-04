EAM Investors LLC Buys 2,980 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of RCKT opened at $42.09 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.84.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

