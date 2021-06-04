EAM Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,535 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.0% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,807. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS opened at $257.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

