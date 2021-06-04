Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,925 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

EGRX opened at $37.38 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.01 million, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

