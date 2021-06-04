e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 49,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,323,630.84. Insiders sold a total of 440,863 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,401 over the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 227.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

