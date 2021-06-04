Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $202.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report sales of $202.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.10 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $155.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $895.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $899.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,451 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,773. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.88, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

