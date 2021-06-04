DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after purchasing an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

