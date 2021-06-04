DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $16.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.60 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.