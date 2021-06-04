Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 2.13%.

DLTH traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. 161,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $483.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.20. Duluth has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

