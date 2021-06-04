Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DCT opened at $39.53 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -359.36.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $624,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 261,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,943,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,765 shares of company stock worth $7,953,907 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

