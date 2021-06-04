DSLA Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $49.39 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. During the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $49.39 million and $374,204.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.01005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.57 or 0.09746815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051681 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,483,849,486 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

