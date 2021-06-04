Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 174 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,620 shares of company stock valued at $20,576,045. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM opened at $140.58 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

