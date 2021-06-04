Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 106 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.