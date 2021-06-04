Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,505 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $125.83 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

