Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,905,000 after acquiring an additional 416,884 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,006,000 after purchasing an additional 869,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.90 and a 52 week high of $81.67.

