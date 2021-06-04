Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 15.9% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion and $6.98 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00484923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000239 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000668 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,881,831,420 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.