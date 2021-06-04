DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

DOCU traded up $39.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,229. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $131.26 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.