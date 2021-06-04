DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.82.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $194.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $131.26 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

