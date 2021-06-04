DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $288.00 at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $282.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $194.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $131.26 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.