Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits Market Cap of $166.27 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $166.27 million and approximately $711,107.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

