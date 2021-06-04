DMM: Governance (DMG) One Day Volume Hits $1.80 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $1.80 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.00978849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.93 or 0.09730460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051551 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,197 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,691 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.