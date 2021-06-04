Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 46,945 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of CAE worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $79,964,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CAE by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $25,852,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in CAE by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 128,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CAE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,197,000 after buying an additional 32,466 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of CAE opened at $30.80 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.