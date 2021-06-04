Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 118,956 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $15,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,066,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,232,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 224,513 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 143,498 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

