Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,542,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regis were worth $14,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Regis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Regis by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Regis by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Regis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RGS opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. Analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

