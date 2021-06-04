Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $15,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $830.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

