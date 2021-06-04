Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.65 Million Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 961,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in APA were worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Motco boosted its stake in APA by 13,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.07.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APA stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

