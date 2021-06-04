Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 43.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $1,538.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022014 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003145 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00193038 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

