Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $48,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $155.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

