Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

DWHHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.32. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.73.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

