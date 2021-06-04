Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.92 ($25.79).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of DTE stock opened at €17.26 ($20.31) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.62.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.