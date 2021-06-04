Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.11 ($131.90).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €86.66 ($101.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €86.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 409.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

