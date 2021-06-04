Desjardins Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.05.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.