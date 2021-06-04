Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,541 ($46.26). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 3,541 ($46.26), with a volume of 123,883 shares.

DLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,460.17 ($45.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,378.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of -50.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently -1.06%.

In related news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

