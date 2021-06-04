DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 7th

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 7th. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of DDMXU stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,346 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. II intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

