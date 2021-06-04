Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 637 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock remained flat at $$135.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,734. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

