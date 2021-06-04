Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 4,211 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after purchasing an additional 357,791 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.53. 5,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.52. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,590. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.93.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.