Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Purchases 1,059 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 0.8% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,198. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

