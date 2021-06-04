Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.92. 117,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,225. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.24. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

