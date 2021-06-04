Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.78 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 8,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,461,000 after acquiring an additional 184,376 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 29,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,156. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.63.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

