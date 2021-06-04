Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $2.63 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus decreased their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.09. 21,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.55 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.02.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The Clorox’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

