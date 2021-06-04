Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,694,000 after buying an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.42. 20,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

