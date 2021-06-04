Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.44

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $5.90. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 511 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daiwa Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.