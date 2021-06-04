Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $4.73 billion and approximately $396.36 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00080950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00025637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01011267 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.83 or 0.09331623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00092504 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,727,715,712 coins and its circulating supply is 4,727,715,224 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

